International

U.S. military won’t go out of Japanese base

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, on Jan. 6, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that Japan and the U.S. have reached “a basic agreement” on banning the U.S. military from leaving its base grounds, amid growing worries about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Mr. Kishida said American soldiers will stay on base “except when absolutely necessary,” which presumably means for emergencies or other security reasons. Details of the deal are still being worked out, he said.

New daily COVID-19 cases have surged recently in what medical experts call “the sixth wave.” New cases jumped above 8,000 on Saturday, a four-month record. The spike has been blamed on the U.S. military because the case increases are most pronounced in areas near the bases. Japan asked the U.S. for cooperation in keeping its military personnel on base last week.

A spokesman for U.S. Forces in Japan was not immediately available for comment on Mr. Kishida’s latest remarks.

Okinawa, a southwestern group of islands that houses most of the 55,000 U.S. troops, is among the three prefectures where new restrictions to curb the spread of infections kicked in Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2022 10:44:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-military-wont-go-out-of-japanese-base/article38208708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY