U.S. military says senior IS commander killed in Syria

April 04, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - BEIRUT

The man killed on Monday in the strike was identified by a U.S. military statement as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The military statement added that his death “will temporarily disrupt the organisation's ability to plot external attacks.”

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in north-western Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said on April 4.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said on Monday that one person was killed in a drone strike near the rebel-held village of Kefteen.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, said it evacuated the man from the scene of the attack and he later succumbed to his wounds. The strike was the latest in a series of attacks over the past years targeting al-Qaida-linked militants and senior members of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria.

Most of those killed by U.S. strikes in the rebel-held Idlib province over the past years were members of al-Qaida offshoot Horas al-Din, which is Arabic for “Guardians of Religion.” The group includes hardcore al-Qaida members who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in Idlib province.

In February, a drone strike killed two men, whom local activists initially identified as Horas al-Din members. The Observatory later said that one of the two killed was a senior member of the Islamic State group that was defeated in Syria in March 2019.

