U.S. military aircraft crashes during drills in Australia

August 27, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Sydney

The aircraft was involved in drills near the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin, and several people have reportedly been rescued, according to Australian public broadcaster ABC.

AFP

A United States Osprey military aircraft crashed on a remote island north of Australia’s mainland while taking part in war games on August 27, 2023, Australia’s Defence Department said. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Amy PHAN/US MARINE CORPS/AFP

A United States military aircraft crashed during drills in Australia's Northern Territory on Sunday with around 20 people on board, according to local media.

Australia's Defence Department confirmed the Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft had been carrying U.S. "defence personnel", and said that it appeared no Australian soldiers were involved.

"At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved," the department said in a statement.

An emergency services incident map for the Northern Territory said there had been an "aircraft crash" on Melville Island, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the Australian mainland on Sunday morning.

The Osprey was taking part in the Predators Run exercises, a joint series of warfighting drills held between the U.S. and Australian militaries.

Ospreys are tilt-rotor aircraft that combine the vertical takeoff ability of a helicopter with the speed of a turboprop plane, according to the U.S. Air Force.

