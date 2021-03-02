U.S. men accused of helping Carlos Ghosn flee arrive in Japan

Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon in December 2019 were extradited from the U.S. and arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, who had been detained in a Boston jail since last May, were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday.
Tokyo Deputy Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said the Taylors arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport, and were arrested on suspicion of aiding a criminal.
They will be held at a Tokyo detention center, where they will be questioned and investigated, Mr Yamamoto told reporters.
Japanese TV channel's showed video of a Japan Airlines flight carrying the two men land at Narita. They were largely hidden behind a tarp held up by Japanese authorities.
Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for more than two decades, was arrested in 2018, and charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He says he is innocent.
Japan has put Ghosn on Interpol’s wanted list, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.
Dates for Taylors' trial and formal charges were still undecided. Under Japanese law, suspects can be held without a formal charge for up to 23 days.
“We would like to deeply thank the U.S. government for their cooperation,” Mr Yamamoto said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath