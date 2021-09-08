‘U.S. may give up Iran nuclear deal’

AFP

08 September 2021 22:10 IST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to return to a nuclear deal after a scathing report by the UN atomic watchdog.

“I’m not going to put a date on it but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved,” Mr. Blinken told reporters in Germany, referring to the deal by its acronym.

