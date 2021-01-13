International

Coronavirus | U.S. makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for all arrivals

The U.S. on Tuesday announced all air travellers entering the country will need a negative COVID-19 test before departure, as concerns grow over more contagious coronavirus variants. The policy takes effect on January 26 and expands an existing measure targeting Britain, where the strain known as B117 has been tied to a drastic spike in cases.

Ireland, which now has the world’s highest infection rate, also announced on Tuesday it was extending to all arrivals testing measures that previously applied only to travellers from the U.K. and South Africa.

The U.S. remains the worst-affected country, with around 3,80,000 dead.

