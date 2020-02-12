U.S.-led coalition clashes with Syria regime forces

A Syrian was killed and another was wounded in a rare clash on Wednesday between American troops and a group of government supporters, who tried to block a U.S. convoy driving through a village in northeastern Syria, state media and activists reported. He was among residents who had gathered at an Army checkpoint, pelting the U.S. convoy with stones and taking down a U.S. flag from one of the vehicles. At that point, American troops fired with live ammunition and smoke bombs at the residents, the reports said. AP