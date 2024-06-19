U.S. lawmakers meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala despite China’s warnings

A group of influential U.S. lawmakers met exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on June 19 at his home in the Himalayas, officials said, despite China’s warnings to avoid contact with the Buddhist monk it calls a separatist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bipartisan group of seven met the 88-year-old Nobel peace laureate at his monastery in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, they said, a day after arriving to a warm reception by school children, Buddhist monks and nuns.

Also Read | Tibetans want more autonomy, not independence or political separation from China: Dalai Lama

The team, led by Michael McCaul, a Republican representative from Texas, who also chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, includes Democratic former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issues the lawmakers are set to discuss with the Dalai Lama include a U.S. Bill that aims to press China to resolve the Tibet dispute and awaits President Joe Biden's signature, Mr. McCaul said on Tuesday.

Beijing, which calls the Dalai Lama a dangerous "splittist" or separatist, said it was seriously concerned about the visit and the Bill.

It urged the lawmakers not to make contact with what it calls the "Dalai clique" and Mr. Biden not to sign the Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet. Chinese officials chafe at any interaction he has with officials of other countries.

The Dalai Lama has met U.S. officials, including presidents, during previous visits to the United States, but Mr. Biden has not met him since taking office in 2021.

He is due to fly to the U.S. this week for medical treatment, but it is unclear if he will have any engagements then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.