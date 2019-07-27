U.S. lawmakers condemn attack on Hindu priest

Several U.S. lawmakers and community leaders have condemned the attack on a Hindu priest here, asserting that there is zero tolerance for hate or bigotry of any kind in the city.

Swami Harish Chander Puri was attacked by a man while he was walking down the street in his religious garb near the Shiv Shakti Peeth in Glen Oaks in the borough of Queens on July 18. The priest suffered bruises and abrasions all over his body from the attack.

Police arrested 52-year old Sergio Gouveia in connection with the attack and charged him with assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Describing the attack as horrific , New York State Senator John Liu said that the fact that Mr. Puri was attacked while wearing his religious robe, so near his temple, evokes every fear that this was a hate crime.

“Tragically, I’ve seen too many attacks of this type to believe this was a random act of violence. We all stand together in our resolve to denounce hate and to promote peace in this community,” Mr. Liu said.

In solidarity

New York State Senator Kevin Thomas, the first Indian-American to serve in the Empire State’s Senate, said he stands in solidarity with Puri and the Hindu community, underlining that such acts of violence have no place in New York’s communities.

U.S. Congresspersons Grace Meng and Tom Suozzi had also condemned the attack, saying they stand in solidarity with the Hindu community and the borough of Queens is home to a diverse community from around the world.