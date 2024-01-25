U.S. lawmakers arrive for Taiwan visit

January 25, 2024 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - Taipei

Two U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taipei on Wednesday in a show of support after the self-ruled island’s recent high-stakes presidential election.

It is the second visit by U.S. officials this month and comes after Pacific nation Nauru unexpectedly announced it was severing ties and switching allegiance to Beijing.

The switch, just days after Taiwan’s presidential election, means only 12 states, including the Holy See, now formally recognise Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of China.

The island’s presidential election was won earlier this month by the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te, who China regards as a “separatist”. Beijing warned ahead of voting day that his win would bring “war and decline” to Taiwan.

U.S. Representatives Ami Bera and Mario Diaz-Balart, co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, reached Taipei on Wednesday, a statement from Bera’s office said.

“The aim of the trip is to reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, express solidarity in their shared commitment to democratic values, and explore opportunities to further strengthen the robust economic and defense relationship between the United States and Taiwan.”

Bera is a California Democrat while Diaz-Balart is a Republican from Florida.

Democratic Taiwan has its own government, military and currency -- but China claims it as its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked the US Congress in a statement for organising the post-election visit to “deliver a positive message of firm bipartisan support” for the island and its democracy.

It added that the representatives -- who will leave Friday -- will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, president-elect Lai, as well as his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim “to exchange views on various important issues in Taiwan-U.S. relations”.

China has ramped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, deploying warplanes and naval vessels around the island on a near-daily basis.

On Monday, Taipei’s defence ministry said it had detected a record six Chinese balloons around Taiwan on the weekend, with one flying directly above the island.

Nauru’s announcement overshadowed the visit last week by an unofficial delegation sent by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to congratulate Lai.

While the United States does not diplomatically recognise Taiwan, Washington is the island’s top partner and weapons provider.