U.S. lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is a sexual assault survivor

Washington

02 February 2021 22:01 IST

U.S. lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault, in an emotional video on Monday, in which she described fearing for her life during the storming of the Capitol on January 6.

The New York Congresswoman drew parallels between the lawmakers seeking to “move on” from the Capitol riot and the denial tactics used by abusers.

“They’re trying to tell us to move on without any accountability... without confronting the extreme damage, loss of life, trauma,” she said, as she accused Republicans of encouraging violence in the lead-up to the riot. “I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” she told her Instagram followers. “As a survivor, I struggle with the idea of being believed.”

