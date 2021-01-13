International

U.S. justices say women must obtain abortion pill in person during pandemic

File photo the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor's office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor’s office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.

Eight days before President Donald Trump leaves office, the justices on Tuesday granted a Trump administration appeal to be able to enforce a long-standing rule on getting the abortion pill, mifepristone.

The pill need not be taken in the presence of medical professionals.

The new administration could put the in-person requirement on hold during the public health emergency after Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

The court split 6-3, with the liberal justices in dissent.

