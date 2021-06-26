U.S. Justice Department to sue Georgia over election law

Gerogia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, criticised the lawsuit on Twitter

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department would be suing the State of Georgia over controversial voting rights laws passed in March this year on the grounds that they infringed on black voters’ right to cast their ballot.

“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color,” Mr. Garland said, adding that voting rights expansion had often been met with counter-efforts.

Georgia’s Election Integrity Act cut the period during which potential voters could ask for absentee mail-in ballots, restricted locations for ballot drop-boxes, outlawed the provision of food or water to those standing in line at the polls and prohibited breaks for ballot counters during counting. It also increased the control the state legislature has over the election apparatus.

Mr. Garland said Georgia casting a record number of ballots in the 2020 elections was a “cause for celebration”, but that in March 2021 the State’s legislature passed laws to make it harder to vote. Mr. Biden was the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win Georgia, buoyed by support from African-American voters.

Gerogia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, criticised the lawsuit on Twitter. “This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start,” Mr. Kemp wrote.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had alleged widespread fraud in the elections and has continued to seek to overturn the results.

Florida and Arizona are among states that have also passed laws to restrict voter access. These could be challenged by the DoJ. Mr. Garland hinted that his department could take on other cases where access to the ballot was being restricted.

“The Civil Rights Division [of the DoJ] continues to analyse other State laws that have been passed and we are following the progress of legislative proposals under consideration in additional states,” he said, adding that where the DoJ believes civil rights have been violated, it would “not hesitate to act”.

Just earlier this week, Senate Republicans rallied together to block voting rights legislation from being passed.