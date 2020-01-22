U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald charged with hacking

Federal prosecutors charged U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald on Tuesday with assisting a group of hackers who intercepted the cellular phone calls of Justice Minister Sergio Moro when he was the judge handling Brazil's biggest-ever corruption case.

The Intercept website edited by Mr. Greenwald published damaging conversations between Mr. Moro and prosecutors in the Car Wash investigation that showed the judge advising them in the case against now jailed former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“We will not be intimidated by these tyrannical attempts to silence journalists,” Mr. Greenwald said in a statement, in which he said the government of Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect basic press freedoms.

Mr. Greenwald was charged with criminal association with a group of six people, who face charges of hacking the telephones of Brazilian officials as well as bank fraud and money laundering. Mr. Greenwald has said the Car Wash investigators’ conversations were leaked to The Intercept.