U.S., Japan, South Korea officials brainstorm steps to counter North Korea cyberthreats at working group meet

The United States, Japan, and South Korea held talks in Seoul to discuss measures to counter cyber threats posed by North Korea, the U.S. State Department said.

At the third meeting of the Trilateral Diplomatic Working Group, officials from the three countries reviewed the "substantial progress" made in deepening trilateral collaboration to disrupt Pyongyang's ability to generate and launder revenue through malicious cyber activity.

The meeting was held in the wake of a warning issued by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about teams of North Korean hackers aggressively attempting to infiltrate cryptocurrency businesses and platforms by using malware to steal funds.

The meeting was led by Lee Jun-il, director general for Korean Peninsula policy at Seoul's foreign ministry, U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Seth Bailey and Japanese Ambassador in charge of Cyber Policy Naoki Kumagai.The working group included participants from nearly 20 US, South Korean and Japanese government departments, ministries, and agencies.

"Through the working group, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan will continue to coordinate on a wide range of trilateral actions, underscoring the historic cooperation established at the Camp David Summit, including efforts to prevent DPRK cryptocurrency heists, disrupt IT worker networks, engage partners on the DPRK cyber threat, and develop trilateral capacity building assistance efforts," the State Department stated.

"The group reviewed the substantial progress made in deepening trilateral collaboration to disrupt the DPRK's ability to generate and launder revenue through malicious cyber activity, IT workers, and third-party facilitators, which it uses to fund its unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs," it said.

The three sides also discussed their approach to autonomous sanctions and the importance of private industry efforts to address North Korea's cyber issues, the U.S. State Department said.

The FBI stated that crypto exchanges, decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, and companies tied to cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are primary targets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that North Korean social engineering schemes as complex and elaborate, often compromising victims with sophisticated technical acumen.

Given the scale and persistence of this malicious activity, even those well versed in cybersecurity practices can be vulnerable to North Korea's determination to compromise networks connected to cryptocurrency assets, the FBI stated.

According to the FBI, these actors conduct extensive background checks on potential victims, including their social media activity and professional networking profiles.

Using the information they gathered, they construct individualised, highly believable scenarios that appeal specifically to the victim's background, skills, and interests. These approaches often include employment offers, corporate investments, or other attractive and legitimate opportunities, it added.