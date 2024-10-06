ADVERTISEMENT

US issues alert for citizens in Pakistan against potential protest activity

Published - October 06, 2024 08:11 am IST - Islamabad

The military has been called in for maintaining law and order situation with respect to the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting

ANI

Supporters and activists of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party take part in a protest in Islamabad on October 5, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was locked down on October 5, swarmed by security forces with mobile internet cut as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan attempted to seize the streets in protest. | Photo Credit: AFP

The US Embassy and consulates in Pakistan on Friday (October 4, 2024)) cautioned US citizens in the country against potential protest activity in various locations in Pakistan from October 4-7.

Army deployed in Islamabad amid protests by ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party

The statement advised US citizens to avoid any large gatherings and monitor local media for updates. "Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region. Intercity travel and traffic congestion could continue beyond October 7," the statement read.

I am not going to Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties, but to attend SCO: Jaishankar

The citizens are also advised to exercise caution and leave the area if they find themselves unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and review their personal security plan. "US citizens are encouraged to avoid any large gatherings and monitor local media for updates. Movement of US Mission personnel may be impacted due to changes in security or traffic conditions. US citizens are reminded that protests can be fluid in nature and even peaceful gatherings can turn violent. Internet and mobile phone service outages are common, especially during protests," the statement mentioned.

As per the statement, the citizens are advised to carry identification, cooperate with authorities and also review the Country Security Report for Pakistan. The alert followed reports of the military troops patrolling in Islamabad's Red Zone and other areas after the interior ministry notified deployment of troops for security in the city, ARY News reported on Saturday (October 5, 2024). According to ARY News, the military has been called in for maintaining law and order situation with respect to the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting and visits of VVIP delegations for the said session.

