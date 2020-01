After the U.S. strike that took out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iran's retaliatory strike on an Iraqi airbase where U.S. troops were stationed, things seemed to have deescalated to a degree.

In the U.S. though, a section of the defence and foreign policy establishment has long thirsted for a regime change war in Iran and there is still the looming danger that they could push U.S. President Donald Trump toward conflict.

Guest: Stanly Jonny, Foreign Affairs Editor, The Hindu