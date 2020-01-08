Iran-US unrest live updates: Iran launches missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq

Google satellite image showing Ain Assad Air Base, Iraq

Google satellite image showing Ain Assad Air Base, Iraq  

more-in

"The U.S. Marines must immediately return to their dens to make their coffins," said Akram al-Kaabi, head of the Harakat al-Nujaba group

 

8.15 a.m.

 

Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now: Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he will make a statement on Iran early Wednesday.

 

 

8.02 a.m.

 

We do not seek escalation or war: Iran Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter

 

 

7.50 a.m.

 

U.S. civil flights banned over Gulf, Iraq, Iran

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning U.S.-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement. "The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."

 

7.00 a.m.

 

Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq: Pentagon

"At approximately 5.30 p.m. (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

Read more
 

 

5.20 a.m.

 

Iran launches missile attack on Iraq base housing U.S. troops

Iran on Wednesday launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where U.S. forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried out further strikes, Iranian state media said.

It said the missiles were in response to a U.S. strike last week that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Read more
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
armed conflict
unrest, conflicts and war
USA
Iraq
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 9:10:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-iran-conflict-missile-strike-against-american-forces-in-iraq-live-updates/article30509983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY