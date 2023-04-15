ADVERTISEMENT

US intelligence leak has not affected cooperation with partners - Blinken

April 15, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - HANOI

Speaking at a press conference in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Mr. Blinken said the United States has engaged with its partners and allies on the issue

Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy Annex in Hanoi, Vietnam, Saturday, April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The leaking of top secret military intelligence records online has not affected Washington's cooperation with its partners and allies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on April 15.

Speaking at a press conference in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Mr. Blinken said the United States has engaged with its partners and allies on the issue.

"Based on conversations that I've had, I have not heard anything that would affect our cooperation with allies and partners," Mr. Blinken said, adding that he has heard "appreciation" for the steps that Washington has taken.

A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard accused of leaking top secret military intelligence records online was charged on April 14 with unlawfully copying and transmitting classified material.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was arrested by armed FBI agents at his home on April 13.

The leak is believed to be the most serious U.S. security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos, and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010.

The Pentagon has called the latest leak a "deliberate, criminal act."

The leak did not come to light until it was reported by the New York Times earlier this month even though the documents were posted on a social media website weeks earlier.

President Joe Biden said on April 14 he ordered investigators to determine why the alleged leaker had access to the sensitive information, which included records showing purported details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and embarrassed Washington by revealing its spying on allies.

