InternationalSAN FRANCISCO 06 January 2021 02:17 IST
Comments
U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies
Updated: 06 January 2021 02:17 IST
The office of the U.S.Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday said Russia was’likely’ behind a string of hacks identified last month that itsaid breached fewer than 10 federal agencies.
The office and the FBI, the National Security Agency, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency inside the Department of Homeland Security, in a joint statement, said the hackers' goal appeared to be collecting intelligence, ratherthan any destructive acts.
More In International
Read more...