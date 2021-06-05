U.S. intel report on UFOs inconclusive: reports

It didn’t rule out the existence of aliens.

The conclusion of a classified U.S. intelligence report on the existence of alien UFOs is inconclusive, U.S. media reported on Friday.

U.S. military and intelligence found no evidence that seemingly highly advanced unidentified flying objects sighted by military pilots were alien spacecraft, the report concludes, according to The New York Times and other media briefed on it. But it also could not explain dozens of phenomena and incidents, some filmed by the pilots, and so could not rule out the existence of aliens.

According to NYT, the report determined that most of some 120 incidents over the past 20 years had nothing to do with unknown or secret U.S. military or government technology.

Nor were they related to objects like research balloons, which some postulated were behind the reports.

But it then could not explain what, for example, U.S. Navy pilots saw when they recorded objects traveling at seeming hypersonic speeds, spinning and mysteriously disappearing.

The report, The Washington Post said, “will offer no firm conclusions about what the objects... might be.”