U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program

Washington similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan

Updated - September 13, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Reuters
Pakistan’s Ghauri Hatf V Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile with a range of 1300 km (812 miles) takes off during a test flight from an undisclosed location.

Pakistan’s Ghauri Hatf V Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile with a range of 1300 km (812 miles) takes off during a test flight from an undisclosed location. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. State Department on Thursday (September 12, 2024) imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several companies it said have been involved in supplying Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

Washington similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

The sanctions also targeted China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi'an Longde Technology Development Co, alongside Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national, for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions, Mr. Miller said.

"As today’s actions demonstrate, the United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur," Mr. Miller said.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, said, "China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council."

China will "firmly protect" Chinese companies' and individuals' rights and interests, Ms. Liu said.

Pakistan's embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:24 pm IST

USA / China / Pakistan

