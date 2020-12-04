‘U.S., Huawei in talks over official’s return’

Washington

04 December 2020 22:15 IST

The U.S. government is discussing a deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei that could see its detained finance chief Meng Wanzhou allowed to return to China, the Wall Street Journal said.

Ms. Meng was arrested in Vancouver in 2018 on a U.S. warrant and is fighting extradition to the US over charges Huawei violated American sanctions on Iran, in a case that has plunged Canada-China relations into crisis.

Under a “deferred prosecution agreement” with the U.S. Department of Justice, Ms. Meng would admit to some of the fraud and conspiracy charges related to the alleged violations by Huawei, the Journal said on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Both sides are hoping to reach agreement before the end of the administration of President Donald Trump, although Meng is reluctant to agree on a deal that would see her admit wrongdoing, the Journal said, citing sources.

Huawei and the Department of Justice both declined to comment when reached by AFP.