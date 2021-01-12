U.S. House will consider Donald Trump impeachment on January 13

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says the House will then consider impeachment on January 13

Democrats say the House will consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump on January 13, one week after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call on January 11 that members should plan to return to Washington on January 12 evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Mr. Trump from office. That resolution is expected to pass, but Mr. Pence is unlikely to act.

Mr. Hoyer says the House will then consider impeachment on January 13.

House Democrats have moved quickly to draft an article of impeachment charging Mr. Trump with incitement of insurrection because he egged on thousands of his supporters ahead of the riots by falsely telling them that the election was stolen from him.

One of the Democratic sponsors of the article, Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline, says they have the votes to pass it.