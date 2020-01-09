International

U.S. House to vote to prevent Trump from Iran war

Nancy Pelosi. File

Nancy Pelosi. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing on Wednesday

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing on Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

