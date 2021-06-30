U.S. House Passes Resolution in Support of India’s COVID-19 Fight

As per official estimates the U.S. had provided over $100 million in government assistance and a total of over $500 million in assistance including individual and private sector contributions.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution , introduced in May, when India was in the throes of a massive second wave of COVID-19, expressing solidarity with India, backing the Biden administration’s assistance to India and asking it to facilitate in kind medical supply donations from the private sector.

“The resolution stands with the people of India as they collectively work to stem the spread of COVID-19,” said Brad Sherman, a California Democrat and Co-Chair of the House India Caucus . “The U.S. must work with our partners around the world to quell the virus everywhere it persists,” said Mr Sherman, who introduced the legislation along with his Republican Co-Chair, Steve Chabot.

“As Co-Chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I am pleased my colleagues came together today to pass this important resolution expressing the House’s support for India during this trying time,” Mr Chabot said.

While criticised for being slow to mobilise support for India, over the course of May, the U.S. had provided – as per official estimates – over $100 million in government assistance and a total of over $500 million in assistance including individual and private sector contributions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris on the assistance India needed and the U.S.’s plans to share its excess vaccines.