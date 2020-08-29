U.S. House panel announces contempt proceedings against Pompeo

WASHINGTON

29 August 2020 00:45 IST

The committee last month issued a subpoena to Mr. Pompeo demanding documents he provided to Republicans investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee announced contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, citing his refusal to comply with a subpoena for records into his “transparently political misuse” of department resources.

The Democratic chairman of the committee, Eliot Engel, also cited a speech Mr. Pompeo recorded in Jerusalem for this week’s Republican National Convention and said he had “demonstrated alarming disregard for the laws and rules governing his own conduct and for the tools the constitution provides to prevent government corruption.”

“He seems to think the office he holds, the department he runs, the personnel he oversees, and the taxpayer dollars that pay for all of it are there for his personal and political benefit,” Mr. Engel said.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee has been gathering information related to Hunter Biden, son of the former U.S. vice president, Republican President Donald Trump’s opponent in the November election.

Mr. Engel said Mr. Pompeo had told the House committee the documents would be provided if it pursued the same investigation as the Republican-led Senate committee.

“In other words, Mr. Pompeo will give the committee what we were seeking if we join in a smear of the presidents political rival,” Mr. Engel said.

Hunter Biden is a former board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The company was thrust into the global spotlight last year in an impeachment inquiry into whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured the government in Kiev into opening a case involving his election rival.

In his speech shown to the RNC on Tuesday, Mr. Pompeo praised Mr. Trump’s foreign policy record. Critics said he broke with decades of protocol in using his appointed office for partisan purposes and Joaquin Castro, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s oversight subcommittee, said his move may have been illegal.