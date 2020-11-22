U.S. House Democrats protest GSA delay in transition

Washington

Democrats, in a letter to GSA head Emily Murphy, asked to be briefed about why the transition process hadn’t begun.

House Democrats are asking a Trump administration official for an immediate briefing to explain why she has not launched the transition process for President-elect Joe Biden.

Democrats said in a letter to General Services Administration head Emily Murphy that her refusal to begin transition activities required by law has grave effects, including undermining the orderly transfer of power, impairing the incoming administration’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, hampering its ability to address our nation’s dire economic crisis, and endangering our national security, Democrats said.

The letter is signed by the chairs of the House Oversight and Appropriations committees. It requests an immediate briefing with Ms. Murphy to help lawmakers decide whether to call Ms. Murphy and other officials to testify at a public hearing.

Ms. Murphy has yet to certify Mr. Biden as the winner of the presidential election, stalling the process of officially launching the transition.

President Donald Trump, who has publicly refused to accept defeat, selected Ms. Murphy to lead GSA.