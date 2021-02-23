U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

The House hopes to pass the bill later this week

The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a toppriority of President Joe Biden.

The measure passed the panel on a largely party-line vote of 19-16. The full House, which has a slim Democratic majority, hopes to pass the bill later this week. It would stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Mr. Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment.

Last week, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted his deeply divided chamber would approve the billbefore March 14, when the latest round of federal unemployment benefits expires.

Mr. Biden and his fellow Democrats want to pass the plan quicklyto speed a new round of direct payments to U.S. households aswell as extend federal unemployment benefits and assist state and local governments. The U.S. economy has struggled over thepast year under job layoffs and shuttered businesses resultingfrom a pandemic that has killed 500,000 Americans.

But the Democrats are using a procedural strategy calledreconciliation to advance the bill, which will allow them topass it in the Senate without Republican support.

"We are in a race against time. Aggressive, bold action isneeded before our nation is more deeply and permanently scarredby the human and economic costs of inaction," Representative John Yarmuth, chairman of the Budget Committee, said before the vote.

Republicans pushed back on the president’s price tag, which follows $4 trillion in COVID-19 aid last year.

"An estimated $1 trillion of those funds is actually yet tobe spent," Representative Buddy Carter told the committee. "Whydo we need to spend an additional $2 trillion of money that isbeing taken from current generations?"