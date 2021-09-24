U.S. House approves $1 bn to resupply Iron Dome

Washington

The Bill was passed on a 420-9 vote

U.S. lawmakers green-lit $1 billion on Thursday to resupply Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system after funding was controversially stripped from a separate Bill following a revolt from the Democrats’ left flank.

The money had originally been included in legislation addressing a looming government shutdown and a potential October debt crisis.

But a group of progressives in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives said they would tank that unless Iron Dome funding was yanked from the wording.

The cash transfer ultimately advanced from the House on a comfortable 420-9 vote.

“Passage of this Bill reflects the great unity in Congress... for Israel’s security,” Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the House Democrats, said in a speech on the chamber floor.

‘Vital to U.S. security’

“Assistance to Israel is vital, because Israel’s security is an imperative for America's security,” Ms. Pelosi said.

Iron Dome has destroyed thousands of short-range rockets and shells launched by Hamas militants. The system has been backed by the United States since it was launched a decade ago to the tune of $1.6 billion.