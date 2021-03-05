U.S. hopes Iran will ‘engage’ after Europeans drop nuclear censure plan

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was “pleased” that the Europeans withdrew the measure at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s meeting in Vienna.

The United States said on Thursday it hoped Iran would “engage” in diplomacy after European allies dropped a plan to censure Tehran at the UN nuclear watchdog.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was “pleased” that the Europeans withdrew the measure at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s meeting in Vienna.

“We will look forward with strong interest for Iran’s willingness to engage in a way that leads to credible, concrete progress,” Price told reporters.

The Europeans had planned to submit a resolution that would criticize Tehran’s level of compliance with inspections but dropped the move amid efforts by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to reach a compromise with Iran.

The step came after Iran had said the time was not right for an offered meeting with the United States under EU auspices on salvaging a 2015 denuclearization accord.

“We have stated very clearly that what we are prepared to do is to engage in constructive dialogue. That is the offer that’s been on the table,” Price said.

Iran has insisted that it will not return to full compliance until the United States lifts sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States would ease sanctions as part of Iran returning to the deal.

“We’ve been very clear that Iran has to come back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear agreement, and if it does, we’ll do the same thing,” Blinken told PBS Newshour.

“And that would involve, if they do it, some sanctions relief.”