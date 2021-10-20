International

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive on October 19 for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The Secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion”, DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centres for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mr. Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden on Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 2:22:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-homeland-security-secretary-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article37081745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY