GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

US hires chartered flight to deport Indians who stayed in country illegally

In fiscal year 2024, the Department of Homeland Security removed or returned over 160,000 individuals living in the USA.

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:17 pm IST - Washington

PTI
Migrants, who attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, are handcuffed after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S. on October 24, 2024.

Migrants, who attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, are handcuffed after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S. on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The US hired a chartered flight to deport Indian nationals who were staying in the country illegally, the Department of Homeland Security has said, noting that this has been done in cooperation with the Indian government.

The charter flight was sent to India on October 22, the department said on Friday.

Indians form third-largest illegal immigrant population in U.S.: Pew Research

“Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise,” said Kristie A. Canegallo, a senior official performing the duties of Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

Since June 2024, when the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation and accompanying Interim Final Rule went into effect, encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border of the US have decreased by 55%.

Data | Sharp rise in Indians illegally crossing U.S. northern border from Canada

In fiscal year 2024, the DHS removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries, including India, the statement said.

It said the department regularly engaged with foreign governments throughout the hemisphere and around the world to accept repatriations of their nationals without a legal basis to remain in the US.

This was one tool among many that the US used to reduce irregular migration, promote the use of safe, lawful and orderly pathways, and hold transnational criminal networks accountable for smuggling and exploitation of vulnerable people, it said.

Over the last year, DHS has removed individuals from a range of countries worldwide, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, Uzbekistan, China, and India

Published - October 26, 2024 12:07 pm IST

Related Topics

migration / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.