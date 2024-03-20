U.S. highlights irregularities in 2024 Pakistan general elections

March 20, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Washington

Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu raised several issues concerning the two countries and what lies ahead for U.S. policy in Pakistan

The U.S. has highlighted irregularities in the February 8 general elections in Pakistan and expressed the U.S. commitment to strengthening the cash-strapped country's democratic institutions and cooperating to counter terrorist threats. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, the diplomat whose supposed warning to former Pakistan Ambassador to the U.S. Asad Majeed was the subject of a cipher (secret diplomatic message) sent by the envoy to Islamabad, will on Wednesday be a key witness before a Congressional panel that has called a hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the U.S.-Pakistan Relationship’. ALSO READ Pakistan elections: four provinces, mixed results, one message | Data

The same diplomatic communication was later used by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to allege a U.S. conspiracy to oust his government in 2022.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is on trial for mishandling the same confidential document.

In his written testimony uploaded on Tuesday, Mr. Lu raised several issues concerning the two countries and what lies ahead for U.S. policy in Pakistan.

He mentioned that the State Department had issued a clear statement a day after the general elections in Pakistan last month, noting undue restrictions on freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

The State Department condemned electoral violence and restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as attacks on media workers and restrictions on access to the internet and telecommunication services, he said.

It also expressed concern about allegations of interference in the electoral process and asked for claims of interference or fraud to be fully investigated, he said.

"We were particularly concerned about electoral abuses and violence that happened in the weeks leading up to the elections," he stated.

"First, there were attacks against police, politicians, and political gatherings by terrorist groups. Second, many journalists, particularly female journalists, were harassed and abused by party supporters. And several political leaders were disadvantaged by the inability to register specific candidates and political parties," he said.

Mr. Lu also said on the day of the election, an internationally respected local poll monitoring organisation said they were barred from observing vote tabulation in more than half of the constituencies across the country.

"And despite a high court instruction not to interrupt the internet service on election day, authorities shut down mobile data services, the principal means by which Pakistanis access social media and messaging applications," he said.

However, the assistant secretary also identified positive elements in the Pakistani general elections and said: "Despite threats of violence, over 60 million Pakistanis voted, including over 21 million women. Voters elected 50% more women to parliament than they did in 2018. In addition to a record number of women candidates, there were record numbers of members of religious and ethnic minority groups and young people running for seats in parliament."

Voters in Pakistan had a choice, he stated in the testimony.