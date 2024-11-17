 />
U.S. health officials report first case of new form of mpox in traveller

Published - November 17, 2024 09:56 am IST - New York

AP
Health officials said that they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox. Image used for representation

Health officials said that they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox. Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

Health officials said Saturday (November 17, 2024) they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.

Also Read: India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox

The person had travelled to eastern Africa and was treated in Northern California upon return, according to the California Department of Public Health. Symptoms are improving and the risk to the public is low.

The individual was isolating at home and health workers are reaching out to close contacts as a precaution, the State Health Department said.

WHO approves first Mpox diagnostic test for emergency use, boosting global access

Mpox is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus that's in the same family as the one that causes smallpox. It is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. Milder symptoms can include fever, chills and body aches. In more serious cases, people can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

Earlier this year, scientists reported the emergence of a new form of mpox in Africa that was spread through close contact including through sex. It was widely transmitted in eastern and central Africa. But in cases that were identified in travellers outside of the continent, spread has been very limited, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 3,100 confirmed cases have been reported just since late September, according to the World Health Organization. The vast majority of them have been in three African countries — Burundi, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

