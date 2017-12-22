U.S. has marginalised itself: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the United States had “marginalised itself” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by unilaterally recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The Americans have marginalised themselves and I am trying to not do the same thing,” Mr. Macron told a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The French President also ruled out recognising a Palestinian state in the short term. He had earlier dismissed any fresh French peace initiative.