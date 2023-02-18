ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. handling of balloon incident 'hysterical', China's top diplomat says

February 18, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down

Reuters

China’s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, on February 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on February 18 that the U.S. handling of the balloon incident had been "unimaginable" and "hysterical", and an "absurd" act that violated international norms.

"There are so many balloons all over the world, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?," Mr. Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference.

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast earlier this month on U.S. President Joe Biden's orders.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has weighed meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the Munich conference, but there has been no confirmed meeting as of early Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. is set to depart Munich on Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / China

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US