ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. had warned Russia of possible terror attack on ‘large gatherings’: White House

March 23, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Washington

‘Earlier this month, the U.S. government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow - potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts,’ said National Security Council spokesperson

AFP

Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen help a man to leave an area near the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The United States warned Russian authorities earlier in March about a terrorist attack possibly targeting “large gatherings” in Moscow, the White House said Friday, hours after a mass shooting killed at least 60 people outside the Russian capital.

“Earlier this month, the U.S. government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow - potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts” and Washington “shared this information with Russian authorities,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

ALSO READ
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

Ms. Watson said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was complying with a long-standing “duty to warn” policy, in which the United States alerts nations or groups when it receives intelligence of specific threats to kidnap or kill multiple victims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall earlier in the day killing more than 60 people, wounding more than 100 and sparking an inferno, authorities said, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

Also read | India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack

U.S. officials have told AFP they believe the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State to be credible.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Saturday that more than 60 people had been killed, raising an earlier toll of 40, according to Russian news agencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Russia / act of terror / terrorism (crime) / USA

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US