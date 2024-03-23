U.S. had warned Russia of possible terror attack on ‘large gatherings’: White House
March 23, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Washington
‘Earlier this month, the U.S. government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow - potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts,’ said National Security Council spokesperson
The United States warned Russian authorities earlier in March about a terrorist attack possibly targeting “large gatherings” in Moscow, the White House said Friday, hours after a mass shooting killed at least 60 people outside the Russian capital.
“Earlier this month, the U.S. government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow - potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts” and Washington “shared this information with Russian authorities,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.
Ms. Watson said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was complying with a long-standing “duty to warn” policy, in which the United States alerts nations or groups when it receives intelligence of specific threats to kidnap or kill multiple victims.
Gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall earlier in the day killing more than 60 people, wounding more than 100 and sparking an inferno, authorities said, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.