U.S. had warned Russia of possible terror attack on ‘large gatherings’: White House

March 23, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Washington

‘Earlier this month, the U.S. government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow - potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts,’ said National Security Council spokesperson

The United States warned Russian authorities earlier in March about a terrorist attack possibly targeting “large gatherings” in Moscow, the White House said Friday, hours after a mass shooting killed at least 60 people outside the Russian capital. “Earlier this month, the U.S. government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow - potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts” and Washington “shared this information with Russian authorities,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said. ALSO READ 60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

Ms. Watson said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was complying with a long-standing “duty to warn” policy, in which the United States alerts nations or groups when it receives intelligence of specific threats to kidnap or kill multiple victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall earlier in the day killing more than 60 people, wounding more than 100 and sparking an inferno, authorities said, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

Also read | India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack

U.S. officials have told AFP they believe the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State to be credible.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Saturday that more than 60 people had been killed, raising an earlier toll of 40, according to Russian news agencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.