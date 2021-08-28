U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida

Washington

28 August 2021 22:38 IST

Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety.

Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 225 km per hour, heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.

