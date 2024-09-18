ADVERTISEMENT

First post Covid cut: U.S. Fed slashes rate by 50 bps

Updated - September 19, 2024 12:03 am IST - Washington

Policymakers voted 11-to-1 in favor of lowering the U.S. central bank's benchmark lending rate to between 4.75% and 5.00%, the Fed announced

AFP

People look toward the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Federal Reserve announcement in New York City, U.S., on September 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key lending rate by half a percentage-point Wednesday (September 18, 2024) in its first reduction since the pandemic, sharply lowering borrowing costs shortly before November's presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Policymakers voted 11-to-1 in favor of lowering the U.S. central bank's benchmark lending rate to between 4.75% and 5.00%, the Fed announced in a statement.

They also penciled in an additional half-point of cuts before the end of this year, and an added percentage point of cuts in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fed's decision will affect the rates at which commercial banks lend to consumers and businesses, bringing down the cost of borrowing on everything from mortgages to credit cards less than two months before the U.S. Presidential election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Fed said its rate-setting committee "has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent, and judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance."

The central bank has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to tackle both inflation and employment.

In updated economic forecasts published alongside the Fed's rate decision, policymakers' median forecasts pointed to an unemployment rate of 4.4%, on average, in the fourth quarter of this year, up from 4.0% in the last update in June.

Officials also penciled in an annual headline inflation rate of 2.3%, slightly lower than in June.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US