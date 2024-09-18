GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Federal Reserve makes half-point cut in first rate reduction since 2020

Policymakers voted 11-to-1 in favor of lowering the U.S. central bank's benchmark lending rate to between 4.75% and 5.00%, the Fed announced

Updated - September 18, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Washington

AFP
People look toward the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Federal Reserve announcement in New York City, U.S., on September 18, 2024.

People look toward the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Federal Reserve announcement in New York City, U.S., on September 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key lending rate by half a percentage-point Wednesday (September 18, 2024) in its first reduction since the pandemic, sharply lowering borrowing costs shortly before November's presidential election.

Policymakers voted 11-to-1 in favor of lowering the U.S. central bank's benchmark lending rate to between 4.75% and 5.00%, the Fed announced in a statement.

They also penciled in an additional half-point of cuts before the end of this year, and an added percentage point of cuts in 2025.

The Fed's decision will affect the rates at which commercial banks lend to consumers and businesses, bringing down the cost of borrowing on everything from mortgages to credit cards less than two months before the U.S. Presidential election.

The Fed said its rate-setting committee "has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent, and judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance."

The central bank has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to tackle both inflation and employment.

In updated economic forecasts published alongside the Fed's rate decision, policymakers' median forecasts pointed to an unemployment rate of 4.4%, on average, in the fourth quarter of this year, up from 4.0% in the last update in June.

Officials also penciled in an annual headline inflation rate of 2.3%, slightly lower than in June.

Published - September 18, 2024 11:42 pm IST

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.