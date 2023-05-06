ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. F-16 jet crashes during training south of Seoul

May 06, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Seoul

The local fire department was dispatched to the crash site and extinguished the fire, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon said on his Twitter account.

AFP

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in a farming area south of Seoul during a training exercise on Saturday, said the U.S. military, but appeared to have caused no casualties or property damage.

The jet's pilot safely ejected before the crash and was taken to the nearest hospital, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

"An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing crashed in an agricultural area near Osan Air Base at about 9:45 a.m." in Gyeonggi province, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash occurred during a routine training exercise, it said, adding an investigation was underway.

The local fire department was dispatched to the crash site and extinguished the fire, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon said on his Twitter account.

Local media said the crash involved no casualties or damage as it took place in a rural area.

"There are no civilian homes nearby the crash, causing no further damage (other than the jet)," a police official was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to help protect it from the North.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

South Korea / USA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US