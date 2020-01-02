U.S. experiences multiple shootings on New Years’

Two people were found dead and a police officer was wounded at a housing complex in Omaha, while two men were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a Florida club authorities said. Seven people were also shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year's Day.

Omaha shooting

The Omaha New Year’s Eve shooting happened after officers were called to a complex known as Evans Tower shortly after 10 p.m., Omaha police Deputy Chief Scott Gray said. Two officers encountered an armed man in the hallway on the fifth floor, Gray said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the ensuing exchange of gunfire. Police said the armed man was killed and one officer was shot in the leg. Police then found a dead woman inside an apartment, police spokesman Joe Nickerson said Wednesday.

The wounded officer was hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive.

Mr. Nickerson said the apartment complex is for low-income residents and is operated by the Omaha Housing Authority.

Florida club firing

Two men were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a celebration at a Florida club, authorities said.

Media reports say as many as 250 revelers scrambled for safety after shots were fired.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials were hunting down a suspect who bolted from the scene after the 4 a.m. shooting at an after-hours club in a shopping plaza north of Orlando.