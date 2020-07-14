International

U.S. executes prisoner after 17 years

After SC’s go-ahead, Daniel Lee put to death despite objections by victims’ kin

The U.S. government carried out its first execution in 17 years on Tuesday, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee over objections by his victims’ relatives after the Supreme Court cleared the way with an overnight ruling.

Lee was convicted for his role in the killing of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996.

