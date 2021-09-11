U.S. envoy praises Qatar for Afghanistan flights

Kabul

11 September 2021 08:39 IST

Hundreds of Afghans, including U.S. citizens and green card holders, still remain stranded in northern Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif.

More than 250 foreign nationals have left Afghanistan in the past three days, says Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington's special envoy and the architect of an often criticised deal with the Taliban.

The deal signed last year provided for the safe withdrawal of U.S and NATO troops but say his critics was heavily weighted in favor of the hardline-Islamic movement.

In a series of tweets Mr. Khalilzad praised both the Middle Eastern State of Qatar, whose national airline carried out the flights and the “Taliban's cooperation in this important effort,” for the recent departure of foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

“We will continue to engage the government of Qatar, the Taliban, and others to ensure the safe passage of our citizens, other foreign nationals, and Afghans that want to leave,” Mr. Khalilzad tweeted.

