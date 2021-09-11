International

U.S. envoy praises Qatar for Afghanistan flights

Qatari staff check passports of evacuees from Afghanistan upon arrival at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10.   | Photo Credit: AFP

More than 250 foreign nationals have left Afghanistan in the past three days, says Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington's special envoy and the architect of an often criticised deal with the Taliban.

The deal signed last year provided for the safe withdrawal of U.S and NATO troops but say his critics was heavily weighted in favor of the hardline-Islamic movement.

In a series of tweets Mr. Khalilzad praised both the Middle Eastern State of Qatar, whose national airline carried out the flights and the “Taliban's cooperation in this important effort,” for the recent departure of foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

“We will continue to engage the government of Qatar, the Taliban, and others to ensure the safe passage of our citizens, other foreign nationals, and Afghans that want to leave,” Mr. Khalilzad tweeted.

However, hundreds of Afghans, including U.S. citizens and green card holders, remain stranded in northern Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif waiting to be evacuated but stopped by Taliban rulers demanding travel documents.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 8:45:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-envoy-praises-qatar-for-afghanistan-flights/article36397175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY