U.S. envoy in South Korea shaves off moustache to stay ‘cool’

The U.S. Ambassador to South Korea has shaved off his moustache to stay “cool” during the hot summer, months after his facial hair drew unusual criticism from anti-U.S. activists who likened it to those of former Japanese colonial leaders.
The U.S. embassy on Saturday posted a video on Twitter of Harry Harris visiting a classic local barbershop in Seoul to remove his moustache, which he said together with a face mask makes him feel too hot and uncomfortable. “I haven’t seen this face in years,” Mr. Harris told the barber after the shave. “I feel so much cooler now.”
‘Hot and humid’
“Glad I did this. For me it was either keep the ‘stache or lose the mask. Summer in Seoul is way too hot & humid for both. #COVID guidelines matter & I’m a masked man!” he said in a separate tweet. Early this year, his moustache became a source of criticism from some politicians and anti-U.S. activists who compared it with those of Japanese officials during their 1910-45 colonial rule. Some even linked it to his Japanese-American heritage, as Mr. Harris was born to a Japanese mother and an American father.
The controversy came as the allies have been at odds over a raft of issues in recent years, including South Korea’s desire to restart inter-Korean economic cooperation. Mr. Harris has urged Seoul to seek U.S. consultations before pursuing any initiatives with the North to avoid any ”misunderstandings” that could trigger sanctions.
The envoy has said privately he does not plan to stay on beyond the November U.S. presidential election, regardless of whether President Donald Trump wins another term.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath