U.S. embassy officials visit jailed WNBA star Griner in first access for months

The visit was the first consular access to Griner since early August, who was found guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia

Reuters
November 04, 2022 01:05 IST

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow met with Brittney Griner on Thursday, officials said, in the first visit in months for the WNBA star who is jailed in Russia and could soon be transferred to a penal colony.

"We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to New Mexico.

The visit was the first consular access to Griner since early August, when the two-time Olympic gold medalist was found guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia. A court last week rejected an appeal against her nine-year prison sentence.

Washington and Moscow have discussed swapping Griner and fellow detainee Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, for a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, but no deal has materialized amid heightened tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the absence of a swap or a further appeal, Griner, who was first detained on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport, faces being moved to one of Russia's network of labor camps for inmates.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter that the embassy officials who visited Griner on Thursday "saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances."

Washington continued to call for the immediate release of Griner and Whelan, Mr. Price said.

