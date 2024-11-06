ADVERTISEMENT

Yunus stresses on ‘mutual interest’ as he greets Trump

Published - November 06, 2024 11:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bangladesh and the U.S. “share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest,” Mr. Yunus said in a letter

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

File picture of Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on Wednesday congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory. Bangladesh and the U.S. “share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest,” Mr. Yunus said in a letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump becomes 47th U.S. President: Follow LIVE updates

“Excellency, aligning with our commitment to a peaceful andinclusive society, the government and the peace-loving people of Bangladesh look forward to partner and collaborate in your efforts in addressing the global challenges in the pursuit of peace, harmony, stability and prosperity for all,” said Mr. Yunus in his letter.

Leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tarique Rahman, who is living in exile in the U.K., has also congratulated Mr. Trump. Despite the formal communication, commentators in and out of Bangladesh have pointed out that Mr. Yunus, the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is a well-known friend of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton — both fierce critics of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump makes historic comeback, wins second term

Mr. Yunus had described the victory of Mr. Trump in 2016 as an “eclipse”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Yunus’s liberal politics, which have helped earn him the support of many top U.S. Democrats, including Bill and Hillary Clinton puts him at odds with Trump. They are far from ideological bedfellows,” Michael Kugelman of Wilson Centre stated on November 3. Ahead of the poll, Mr. Trump had slammed attacks against minorities in Bangladesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US