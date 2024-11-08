‘Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,’ says Rahul Gandhi to Kamala Harris

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to outgoing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris congratulating her on her spirited presidential campaign and said her unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many.

Democrat Kamala Harris lost to Republican Donald Trump in the hotly contested U.S. presidential polls.

“I would like to congratulate you on your spirited presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter to Ms. Harris.

“Under the Joe Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance,” the former Congress chief said.

“Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter dated November 7, 2024.

“I wish you the very best on your future endeavours,” he added.